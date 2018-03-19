Bursa mixed at mid-afternoon

A dealer said traders were cautious ahead of the two-day FOMC meeting, with the Federal Reserve System (Fed) expected to raise its interest rate for the first time this year following the improved US economy. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed at afternoon today, tracking the regional markets’ performances and amid cautiousness ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) meeting this week, a dealer said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.99 points higher at 1,848.38 from Friday’s close of 1,846.39, after opening 0.53 of-a-point better at 1,846.92 this morning.

Losers led gainers by 310 to 495, with 388 counters unchanged, 699 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.25 billion shares worth RM809.51 million.

“The Fed is likely to increase the lending rate and perhaps signal that as many as three more lie in store for the rest of the year,” he said, adding that the action would provide clue for the global stock markets.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank rose six sen to RM23.08, Tenaga added two sen to RM15.70 and CIMB was three sen better at RM7.25. Maybank, however, eased two sen to RM10.30.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy improved one sen to 49 sen, Brahims gained 15 sen 48 sen and Dagang Nexchange improved two sen to 45.5 sen.

Netx, however, was flat at 3.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 11.77 points to 13,045.41 and the FBMT 100 Index was 12.34 points higher at 12,794.41. The FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 1.77 points to 13,218.40.

The FBM 70 rose 10.41 points to 15,703.90. The FBM Ace was 17.32 points weaker at 5,907.69.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index added 11.17 points to 18,049.35 and the Plantation Index was 23.65 points higher at 7,890.15.

The Industrial Index declined 16.46 points to 3,254.27. — Bernama