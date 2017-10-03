Bursa mixed at mid-afternoon

On a broader market, losers surpassed gainers 370 to 334, with 386 counters unchanged, 746 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-afternoon today on lack of catalysts.

At 3.10pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.07 points to 1,758.85 against yesterday’s close of 1,754.78.

Earlier, the benchmark index opened 1.73 points higher at 1,756.51

Turnover stood at 1.48 billion shares worth RM1.19 billion.

Among heavyweights, Genting Malaysia jumped 20 sen to RM5.50, Hong Leong Financial Group rose by 24 sen to RM16.74, Axiata and Sime Darby increased three sen each to RM5.28 and RM9.03, respectively.

Maybank, TNB, Public Bank, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB were flat at RM9.55, RM14.32, RM20.58, RM7.30 and RM6.34 respectively.

Of the active counters, MLabs edged up half-a-sen to 11 sen, Priceworth International added two sen to 27.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum and Vizione Holdings were flat 62 sen and 15 sen, respectively, while Tiger Synergy inched down half-a-sen to five sen.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 18.38 points to 12,531.98, FBM 70 depreciated 8.91 points to 14,997.83, FBMT 100 Index went up 19.42 points to 12,194.37, FBM Emas Shariah gained 2.07 points at 12,765.65 and the FBM Ace improved 30.42 points at 6,587.58.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index increased 27.37 points to 16,512.71, the Industrial Index was 6.7 points higher to 3,200.66 and the Plantation Index appreciated 40.7 points at 7,906.02. — Bernama