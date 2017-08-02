Bursa mixed at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Bursa Malaysia stayed in mixed mode at mid-afternoon on lack of catalysts, but the key index remained positive boosted by persistent buying interest in heavyweights.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.5 points higher at 1,768.63, after opening 3.25 points higher at 1,768.38 against yesterday's close of 1,765.13.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 443 to 316, with 341 counters unchanged, 716 counters untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.14 billion shares worth RM951.4 billion.

Among heavyweights, TNB added two sen to RM14.18, Public Bank gained four sen to RM20.64, Sime Darby went up three sen to RM9.41, CIMB rose five sen to RM6.56 while Maybank was flat at RM9.65.

Of the actives, Systech rose two sen to 45.4 sen, Frontken and JAG edged up half-a-sen each to 40 sen and 15 sen, respectively, while IFCA MSC improved 2.5 sen to 42 sen and Lotte Chemical jumped 10 sen to RM4.38.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 21.55 points to 12,592.0, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 23.22 points to 12,239.6, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 19.3 points higher at 12,726.63, the FBM 70 increased 24.62 points to 14,967.93 and the FBM Ace shaved off 61.21 points to 6,490.11.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index increased 20.47 points to 16,773.56, the Industrial Index went up 8.38 points to 3,261.69 and the Plantation Index shed 6.43 points to 7,837.37. — Bernama