Bursa may take a breather next week

Any pullback on the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI will be deemed as healthy for short-term accumulation decision. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Bursa Malaysia is still within the uptrend channel but after the steep rally over the past few trading days, stocks on the local front may take a breather next week, said Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB).

Any pullback on the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) will be deemed as healthy for short-term accumulation decision.

“Stocks on the local front may take a breather over the near term as the FBM KLCI is slightly overbought.

“Also, tracking the negative performance on the overnight Wall Street, we think profit-taking activities may emerge on selected heavyweights,” it said in a note.

Nevertheless, it said traders may turn to small caps and lower liner laggards with oversold signal for short-term rebound trading opportunities.

Meanwhile, AllianceDBS Research said Malaysian equities remain attractive.

“After underperforming regional markets in 2017, the FBM KLCI is trading inexpensively near its mean price earnings of 15.0 times.

“With earnings recovery gaining traction, preference for equity over fixed income investment in rising interest rate environment and recovering foreign flow, we see better days ahead for Malaysian equities in 2018,” it said.

On a Friday-to-Friday comparison, the FBM KLCI gained 31.82 points to 1,753.07 from 1,721.25, with the market being mostly influenced by the US Dow Jones Industrial Average index that continuously scaled new highs in a four-day rally.

The FBM Emas Index surged 243.44 points to 12,588.84, the FBMT 100 Index increased 187.39 points to 12,256.85, the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 29.42 points to 12,890.73, the FBM 70 bagged 20.23 points to 15,460.71, and the FBM Ace added 116.79 points to 6,428.42.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index soared 597.47 points to 16,586.51, the Plantation Index shed 45.97 points to 7,810.11, while the Industrial Index advanced 30.85 points to 3,180.16.

Total turnover jumped to 11.07 billion units worth RM13.65 billion from 8.86 billion units worth RM12.05 billion last week.

Main Market volume improved to 7.09 billion shares worth RM12.96 billion from to 6.05 billion shares worth RM11.60 billion.

Warrants turnover was lower at 974.17 million units worth RM126.08 million against last week’s 982.47 million units worth RM134.08 million.

The ACE Market expanded to 2.95 billion shares worth RM546.69 million from 1.80 billion shares worth RM822.99 million transacted previously. — Bernama