Bursa marginally lower after morning session

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session marginally lower today, being unable to garner the momentum to transcend to the positive in line with most of the lacklustre Asia-Pacific peers.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 0.47 of-a-point to 1,756.66, fluctuating between 1,754.3 and 1,758.27 throughout the morning session.

The barometer index opened 2.51 points lower at 1,754.62.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 678 to 122, while 334 counters were unchanged, 650 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 994.44 million shares worth RM947.55 million.

Among heavyweights, TNB, CIMB and MISC were down two sen each to RM14.10, RM9.52 and RM7.37, respectively.

Maybank was up one sen to RM9.63, Public Bank rose two sen to RM20.34 and Petronas Chemicals advanced 11 sen to RM7.00.

A dealer said the easier local bourse was in tandem with its regional peers — Indonesia's Jakarta Composite fell 43.29 points to 5,771.51, Singapore’s Straits Times Index declined 17.52 points to 3,228.83 and China's Shanghai Composite Index declined 5.67 points to 3,206.96.

Among actives, market debutant, Lotte Chemical Titan, declined 12 sen to RM6.38, Advancecon lost 2.5 sen to 82 sen and Hiap Teck Venture was one sen lower at 36.5 sen.

MLABS was 2.5 sen higher at 28 sen, while Berjaya Corp and Netx were flat at 33 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index decreased 19.93 points to 12,500.99, FBM Emas Shariah was 13.48 points lower at 12,724.61, the FBMT100 Index fell 12.09 points to 12,147.47 and the FBM 70 eased 48.09 points to 14,820.34.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index inched down 7.64 points to 7,868.04, Industrial Index decreased 5.88 points to 3,250.01 and the Finance Index contracted 71.15 points at 16,684.49. — Bernama