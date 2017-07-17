Bursa marginally higher at midday

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 354 to 344 with 386 counters unchanged, 699 untraded and 22 others were suspended. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session marginally higher today, tracking the positive performance of its regional peers and supported by buying in selected heavyweights.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.22 of-a-point better at 1,755.22, after moving between 1,755.10 and 1,759.52 throughout the morning session.

The index opened 4.12 points firmer at 1,759.12.

Turnover stood at 1.14 billion shares worth RM682.99 million.

A dealer said Asian stock markets, including Bursa Malaysia rallied today as investor sentiment remained positive following China’s better-than-expected economic growth data released today.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics announced that gross domestic product (GDP) rose 6.9 per cent, year-on-year, in the second quarter of 2017.

“The bullish Wall Street performance on Friday coupled with firm crude oil prices also had a positive impact on investor sentiment,” he said.

Among regional bourses, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 7.90 points or 0.33 per cent to 2,422.53, Singapore’s Straits Times advanced 6.40 points or 0.19 per cent to 3,293.83 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 152.77 points or 0.58 per cent better at 26,542.00.

Of heavyweights, DIGI led gains by adding five sen to RM4.71 followed by Axiata and Maxis which gained three sen each to RM4.63 and RM5.53, respectively.

Among actives, Vivicom inched up half-a-sen to 15 sen and its warrant gained one sen to 6.5 sen, UMWOG was 5.5 sen better at 34 sen while MLAB slipped half-a-sen to 35.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index climbed 9.85 points to 12,504.53, the FBM 70 surged 37.05 points to 14,874.30 and the FBMT100 Index chalked up 8.56 points to 12,150.75.

The FBM Ace was 36.25 points higher at 6,865.42 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 4.26 points to 12,679.00.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index leaped 15.92 points to 16,687.57, the Plantation Index edged up 0.92 of-a-point to 7,855.24 and the Industrial Index was 4.64 points better at 3,269.41. — Bernama