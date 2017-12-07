Bursa marginally higher at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon, with the benchmark index marginally higher on mild buying of selected heavyweights.

At 3.10pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 1.22 points to 1,719.55 against yesterday’s close of 1,718.33.

The overall market breadth was easier with decliners outpacing gainers 413 to 332 with 384 counters unchanged, 728 untraded and 45 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.02 billion shares worth RM1.19 billion.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index inched up 0.26 of-a-point to 12,346.99, FBMT 100 Index edged up 0.05 of-a-point to 12,020.23 but the FBM 70 trimmed 29.72 points to 15,154.33.

The FBM Ace advanced 6.68 points to 6,255.36 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 6.05 points to 12,805.85.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index trimmed 20.25 points to 15,958.58, Plantation Index improved 6.82 points to 7,864.42 and the Industrial Index slipped 5.91 points to 3,152.37.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals rose three sen to RM7.41, CIMB and IHH Healthcare gained one sen to RM5.98 and RM5.61, respectively, while Maybank and Axiata were flat at RM9.26 and RM5.37, respectively.

TNB and Public Bank eased four sen each to RM15.58 and RM19.98, respectively.

Of actives, Hibiscus Petroleum increased 1.5 sen to 77.5 sen, Green Packet was one sen higher at 44.5 sen, Vivocom was flat at 13.5 sen and Sapura Energy fell 17 sen to RM1.04. — Bernama