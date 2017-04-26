Bursa Malaysia’s Q1 pre-tax profit rises to RM78m

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s pre-tax profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 rose to RM78.72 million from the RM70.59 million recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue increased to RM142.68 million from RM133.93 million.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, the company said the pre-tax profit comprised segment profits, which saw an increase of 10.2 per cent to RM95.2 million from RM86.4 million, less overheads.

It said the largest chunk of the profit was contributed by the securities market which recorded a segment profit of RM80.8 million in the quarter, an increase of 16.8 per cent compared to RM69.2 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly from higher trading revenue.

“Trading revenue increased by 17.7 per cent to RM67.2 million in the current quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2017,” it added.

Bursa Malaysia said the current quarter also saw a higher average daily trading value (ADV) for on-market trades (OMT) and direct business trades (DBT) of RM2.54 billion compared to RM2.07 billion in the same period of last year.

Going forward, it said the performance in the securities market is forecast to continue with expected improvements in the global, as well as domestic, economic conditions.

It said Bursa Malaysia would also continue with efforts to expand its niche in the Islamic Finance sector.

“Bursa Malaysia-i, as the world’s first fully integrated end-to-end Shariah-compliant investing platform, is expected to further attract a wider pool of both domestic and foreign investors,” it added. — Bernama