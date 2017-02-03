Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 4:17 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Bursa Malaysia’s pre-tax profit falls 2.93pc to RM270.6m

Friday February 3, 2017
02:09 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Hasselbaink: Conte has earned utmost respect from his playersHasselbaink: Conte has earned utmost respect from his players

The Edit: Gaga promises Super Bowl message of inclusionThe Edit: Gaga promises Super Bowl message of inclusion

Dego Ride wants to be ‘B40 for B40’ service in MalaysiaDego Ride wants to be ‘B40 for B40’ service in Malaysia

Trump threatens Berkeley as protests target far-right firebrandTrump threatens Berkeley as protests target far-right firebrand

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A man walks past the Malaysian stock exchange in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picA man walks past the Malaysian stock exchange in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s pre-tax profit for financial year ended Dec 31, 2016 (FY16) fell by 2.93 per cent to RM270.6 million compared with RM278.8 million in FY15 amid the challenging year for capital markets globally. 

Revenue declined 2.26 per cent to RM506.78 million versus RM518.50 million in 2015.

“The year was marked by greater regulatory and geopolitical changes and ambiguity. These have impacted the global economic landscape and heightened volatility in the financial markets,” Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan said in a statement today. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline