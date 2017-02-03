Bursa Malaysia’s pre-tax profit falls 2.93pc to RM270.6m

A man walks past the Malaysian stock exchange in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s pre-tax profit for financial year ended Dec 31, 2016 (FY16) fell by 2.93 per cent to RM270.6 million compared with RM278.8 million in FY15 amid the challenging year for capital markets globally.

Revenue declined 2.26 per cent to RM506.78 million versus RM518.50 million in 2015.

“The year was marked by greater regulatory and geopolitical changes and ambiguity. These have impacted the global economic landscape and heightened volatility in the financial markets,” Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan said in a statement today. — Bernama