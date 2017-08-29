Bursa Malaysia weaker at mid-morning

At 11am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 10.03 points or 0.55 per cent at 1,759.46, after opening 2.62 points weaker at 1,766.87. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 ― Share prices on Bursa Malaysia remained bearish at mid-morning, dragged down by weak buying demand across the board.

At 11am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 10.03 points or 0.55 per cent at 1,759.46, after opening 2.62 points weaker at 1,766.87.

The index closed at 1,769.49 on yesterday.

Losers in the composite index component stocks were led by Sime, the world's largest palm oil company by land size.

Its share price edged down 14 sen to RM8.95, contributing -1.625 points to the decline of the key index, Maybank reduced nine sen to RM9.51 (-1.624 to the index), PChem declined 10 sen(-1.365) and CIMB, whose earnings jumped 35.3 per cent to RM2.28 billion from RM1.68 billion a year ago, slipped eight sen to RM6.70.

The weak performance of Bursa Malaysia was also in tandem with most of its regional peers.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.61 per cent to 19,330.95, Singapore's Straits Times eased 0.24 per cent to 3,259.79 and South Korea's KOSPI Index lost 1.15 per cent to 2,072.61.

Back home, the FBM Emas Index slid 73.37 points to 12,525.21, the FBMT100 Index dipped 69.76 points to 12,192.78 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 84.76 points for 12,693.59.

The FBM Ace trimmed 70.82 points to 6,538.18 while the FBM 70 declined 94.30 points to 14.965.83.

The Finance Index dipped 119.05 points to 16,598.97 and the Industrial Index fell 20.47 points to 3,183.52 as the Plantation Index shed 6.79 points to 7,835.07.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 485 to 165, with 292 counters unchanged, 882 counters untraded and 46 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 506.14 million shares worth RM389.31 million.

Among losers , Aji shed 66 sen to RM23.34, TimeCom fell 26 sen to RM9.4, HLBank reduced 24 sen to RM15.16 as UMW and Tong Herr , both lost two sen each to RM5.55 and RM3.44 respectively. ― Bernama