Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning, with the key index posting gains on buying support, particularly in trade and services-related counters led by Genting Group.

At 11.07am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,762.11, up 0.12 of-a-point against yesterday's close of 1,761.99.

The index opened 4.01 points higher at 1,766.0.

However, on the broader market, losers thumped gainers 343 to 266 with 356 counters unchanged, 874 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 558.17 million shares worth RM421.96 million.

For heavyweights, Genting Malaysia led the trade and services-linked counters by gaining 12 sen to RM6.17, followed by Genting which advanced 10 sen to RM9.61.

Both Genting Group counters contributed 1.864 points to the rise in the composite index.

Tenaga was four sen higher at RM14.22, YTL edged up one sen to RM1.43 and Petronas Dagangan improved 10 sen to RM23.80.

Of the actives, Sterling Progress improved one sen to 16.5 sen, MPay ticked up half-a-sen to 27 sen, Borneo Oil and Globaltec were flat at 10.5 sen and 6.5 sen respectively, while MLAB was half-a-sen lower at 16.5 sen.

SAM Engineering and Equipment topped the list of gainers, bagging 32 sen to RM8.28, while top loser Hong Leong Financial lost 22 sen to RM16.96.

The FBM Emas Index declined 3.55 points to 12,552.52, the FBMT 100 Index fell 3.70 points to 12,193.93 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 12.00 points weaker at 12,718.43.

The FBM 70 eased 21.43 points to 14,910.19 and the FBM Ace eased 6.80 points to 6,692.35.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index was 2.36 points lower at 3,275.90, the Plantation Index gave up 14.24 points to 7,839.51 and the Finance Index declined 10.59 points to 16,693.07. ― Bernama