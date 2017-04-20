Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,739.83, up 0.88 of a point from yesterday’s close of 1,739.83. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning with the key index posting gains on buying support in selected bluechips.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 334 to 279, while 374 counters were unchanged, 763 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 927.83 million shares worth RM426.34 million.

Among heavyweights, Sime Darby rose three sen to RM9.28, but Tenaga slipped two sen to RM13.70.

Maybank, Public Bank, and Petronas Chemicals were all flat at RM9.05, RM19.92 and RM7.58 respectively.

Of the actives, Key Alliance and Borneo Oil were flat at 9.5 sen and 18.5 sen, but Anzo slipped 1.5 sen to 34.5 sen and INIX inched down half-a-sen to 8.5 sen.

Petronas Gas was the biggest loser, declining 20 sen to RM18.50, while BAT was the biggest gainer, rising 38 sen to RM47.40 with 5,500 shares transacted.

The FBM Emas Index added 0.6 of a point to 12,381.59 and FBM Ace advanced 24.68 points to 6,067.01.

However, the FBMT100 Index slipped 0.27 of a point to 12,020.9, the FBM 70 fell 24.28 points to 14,627.97, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 1.09 points to 12,801.22.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index improved 10.76 points to 15,692.02, but the Industrial Index shed 0.88 of a point to 3,217.53 and the Plantation Index decreased 1.18 points to 7,990.49. — Bernama