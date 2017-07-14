Bursa Malaysia trades marginally lower at mid-morning

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 14 ― Bursa Malaysia reversed earlier gains to trade marginally lower at mid-morning today, amid scattered profit-taking in selected heavyweights.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,752.26, down 1.52 points, after moving between 1,752.04 and 1,757.24 throughout the morning session.

The index barometer opened 3.04 points stronger at 1,756.82.

Decliners beat advancers 293 to 264, while 349 counters were unchanged, 877 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 859.27 million shares worth RM397.08 million.

The FBM Emas Index lost 9.18 points to 12,487.07, the FBMT100 Index fell 9.62 points to 12,132.62, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 25.33 points to 12,674.21.

The FBM Ace put on 82.9 points to 6,775.1 while the FBM 70 decreased 8.39 points to 14,860.8.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 4.79 points to 16,678.55, the Industrial Index was up 7.72 points to 3,261.58 while the Plantation Index was 9.13 points weaker at 7,857.74.

Among heavyweights, TNB, Public Bank and KLK declined two sen each to RM14.16, RM20.34 and RM24.68, respectively.

Maybank was flat at RM9.61, while Sime Darby and CIMB were up one sen each to RM9.55 and RM6.35, respectively.

Of the actives, Vivocom and Dolphin rose two sen each to 14 sen and 29 sen, respectively, while Matang was flat at 12.5 sen.

Sterling Progress and Frontken trimmed half-a-sen each to 17 sen and 36 sen, respectively. ― Bernama