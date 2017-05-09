Bursa Malaysia stays marginally lower at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,766.33, down 1.82 points, from last yesterday’s close of 1,768.15. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Bursa Malaysia remained marginally lower at mid-afternoon on continued profit taking in selected heavyweights, led by finance, trade and services-linked counters such as Maybank and TNB.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,766.33, down 1.82 points, from last yesterday’s close of 1,768.15.

The index opened 0.31 of-a-point better at 1,768.46.

Losers led gainers 481 to 360 with 381 counters unchanged, 528 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.05 billion shares worth RM1.48 billion.

Of heavyweights, Maybank, TNB and Public Bank slipped two sen each to RM9.37, RM13.90 and RM19.98, respectively, while Sime Darby fell one sen to RM9.31.

Of actives, Iskandar Woterfron City lost 54 sen to RM1.63, Globaltec and AirAsia X eased half-a-sen each to seven sen and 49.5 sen, respectively, while Netx improved one sen to 9.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index dipped 11.40 points to 12,641.39, the FBMT100 Index decreased 7.16 points to 12,274.06 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 5.13 points easier at 12,990.66.

The FBM 70 rose 11.66 points to 15,199.63 and the FBM Ace erased 34.79 points to 6,290.57.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was 8.47 points lower at 3,236.29, the Plantation Index dipped 3.29 points to 8,067.96 and the Finance Index contracted 14.88 points to 16,318.34. — Bernama