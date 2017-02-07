Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.06pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,687.93 points, down 3.31 points, after opening 3.51 points easier at 1,687.73. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon today, on continuous selling in selected heavyweights such as Maybank, Tenaga and Sime Darby.

At 3.06pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,687.93 points, down 3.31 points, after opening 3.51 points easier at 1,687.73.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 433 to 340 with 344 counters unchanged, 579 counters untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.45 billion shares worth RM1.11 billion.

Of heavyweights, Maybank fell two sen to RM8.20 and Public Bank bagged two sen for RM20.20, as Tenaga slid four sen to RM13.40. Sime Darby eased six sen to RM8.94 and Petronas Chemicals dropped seven sen to RM7.21.

Among losers, KL Kepong shed 14 sen to RM25.02, NPC fell 13 sen to RM2.12, Westports declined eight sen to RM4.18 and Genting slid seven sen to RM8.30.

Of actives, Borneo Oil was flat at 17 sen, Tek Seng improved 5.5 sen to 75.5 sen, while AirAsia X declined half-a-sen to 41.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 17.01 points to 11,885.30, the FBMT100 Index declined 17.68 points to 11,572.19 and the FBM 70 lost 1.92 points to 13,742.58.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 23.39 points to 12,426.89 and the FBM Ace eased 36.12 points to 5,143.49.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 0.02 of-a-point to 14,882.33, the Industrial Index went down 0.69 of-a-point to 3,210.45 and the Plantation Index shed 11.78 points to 8,184.97. — Bernama