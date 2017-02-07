Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 6:48 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-afternoon

Tuesday February 7, 2017
03:31 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Peru battles to save its endangered indigenous languagesThe Edit: Peru battles to save its endangered indigenous languages

Dr M hopes Zaid will be a long-lasting DAP memberDr M hopes Zaid will be a long-lasting DAP member

The Edit: Movie fans camp overnight for Berlin film fest ticketsThe Edit: Movie fans camp overnight for Berlin film fest tickets

Serial rapist back in MalaysiaSerial rapist back in Malaysia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

At 3.06pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,687.93 points, down 3.31 points, after opening 3.51 points easier at 1,687.73. — Reuters picAt 3.06pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,687.93 points, down 3.31 points, after opening 3.51 points easier at 1,687.73. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon today, on continuous selling in selected heavyweights such as Maybank, Tenaga and Sime Darby.

At 3.06pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,687.93 points, down 3.31 points, after opening 3.51 points easier at 1,687.73.

Market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 433 to 340 with 344 counters unchanged, 579 counters untraded and 16 others suspended.    

Turnover stood at 1.45 billion shares worth RM1.11 billion.

Of heavyweights, Maybank fell two sen to RM8.20 and Public Bank bagged two sen for RM20.20, as Tenaga slid four sen to RM13.40. Sime Darby eased six sen to RM8.94 and Petronas Chemicals dropped seven sen to RM7.21.

Among losers, KL Kepong shed 14 sen to RM25.02, NPC fell 13 sen to RM2.12, Westports declined eight sen to RM4.18 and Genting slid seven sen to RM8.30.

Of actives, Borneo Oil was flat at 17 sen, Tek Seng improved 5.5 sen to 75.5 sen, while AirAsia X declined half-a-sen to 41.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 17.01 points to 11,885.30, the FBMT100 Index declined 17.68 points to 11,572.19 and the FBM 70 lost 1.92 points to 13,742.58.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 23.39 points to 12,426.89 and the FBM Ace eased 36.12 points to 5,143.49.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 0.02 of-a-point to 14,882.33, the Industrial Index went down 0.69 of-a-point to 3,210.45 and the Plantation Index shed 11.78 points to 8,184.97. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline