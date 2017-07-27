Bursa Malaysia stays in positive territory at mid-morning

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning today, supported by persistent buying in selected blue-chips led by CIMB, Tenaga and Maxis.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.22 points higher at 1,770.22, after opening 0.03 of-a-point lower at 1,765.97 from Wednesday's close of 1,766.0.

Market breadth, however, was negative with losers outpacing gainers 309 to 289, 350 counters unchanged, 903 untraded and 85 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 490.55 million shares worth RM379.09 million.

A dealer said firmer crude oil prices and the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain the interest rate at between 1.0-1.25 per cent bolstered investor sentiment on the local front.

For the heavyweights, CIMB rose 14 sen to RM6.54, Tenaga increased 22 sen to RM14.44, Maxis advanced three sen to RM5.60, Petronas Gas garnered 10 sen to RM19 and Digi was two sen better at RM4.77.

Of the actives, Vivocom and its warrant each gained one sen and half-a-sen respectively to 14.5 sen and 5.5 sen, MPay bagged added one sen to 27.5 sen, Priceworth strengthened half-a-sen to 24.5 sen, while Hubline was flat at six sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 28.31 points to 12,595.91, the FBMT 100 Index rose 29.08 points to 12,239.92 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 27.64 points to 12,759.90.

The FBM 70 jumped 35.06 points to 14,928.02 and the FBM Ace was 61.43 points stronger at 6,653.18.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index bagged 55.84 points to 16,808.48 and the Industrial Index improved 5.53 points to 3,282.64.But, the Plantation Index lost 17.29 points to 7,836.20. ― Bernama