Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-morning

At 11.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was trading at 1,861.28, up 4.93 points from Thursday’s close of 1,856.35. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-morning today on persistent buying interest in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

The key index opened 3.02 points higher at 1,859.37.

Market breadth was positive with 305 gainers against 289 losers, while 319 counters were unchanged, 999 untraded and 57 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 569.31 million shares worth RM335.21 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank was flat at RM24.00, Tenaga was up two sen to RM16.18, CIMB rose three sen to RM7.19 and Petronas Chemicals gained 10 sen to RM8.25.

Maybank eased two sen to RM10.50.

For the actives, SKH added half-a-sen to 9.5 sen, Sapura Energy was flat at 50.5 sen and PUC gained one sen to 19 sen.

Of the top gainers, Nestle surged RM1.60 to RM152.60, Aeon Credit Service improved 18 sen to RM12.48 and Petronas Gas increased 12 sen to RM17.94.

The FBM Emas Index rose 26.43 points to 13,011.94, the FBMT 100 Index was 29.53 points better at 12,815.21 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 23.24 points to 13,185.88.

The FBM 70 recovered 20.57 points to 15,496.04 and the FBM Ace was 8.07 points higher at 5,381.20.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 23.04 points to 18,158.22, the Industrial Index increased 12.27 points to 3,238.89 and the Plantation Index bagged 12.14 points to 7,997.69. ― Bernama