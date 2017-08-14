Bursa Malaysia seeks feedback on review of Main, ACE Markets’ listing requirements

Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has issued a consultation paper on the review of the Main Market and ACE Market Listing Requirements (LR) in relation to corporate governance requirements. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has issued a consultation paper on the review of the Main Market and ACE Market Listing Requirements (LR) in relation to corporate governance requirements.

The amendments are being proposed as a result of the introduction of the new Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance (MCCG) by the Securities Commission Malaysia on April 26, 2017, Bursa Malaysia said in a statement today.

It said the consultation paper sought comments on enhancements to the corporate governance disclosures requirements under the LR to be aligned with the MCCG, including enhancements to the oversight role of the audit committee in respect of the internal audit function.

“The proposed amendments aim to improve the quality of corporate governance disclosures and promote good corporate governance practices by listed issuers, including enhancing transparency in their execution,” it said.

The consultation paper is available here.

Interested parties and the public are invited to submit their comments and feedback to Bursa Malaysia by September 11, 2017. — Bernama