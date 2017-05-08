Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,764.90, up 2.16 points, against last Friday's close of 1,762.74. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-day prompted by continuous buying momentum in selected heavyweights led by Maybank.

The index opened 2.31 points better at 1,765.05.

Gainers led losers 509 to 337 with 356 counters unchanged, 549 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.44 billion shares worth RM1.11 billion.

A dealer said the performance of the local bourse was in tandem with regional peers following Emmanuel Macron’s comfortable win in the French presidential election.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added 10 sen each to RM9.40, while TNB and Public Bank each fell to RM13.88 and RM19.98 respectively, and Sime Darby was flat at RM9.32.

Among actives, Netx Holdings rose two sen to 9.5 sen, while Globaltec Formation and Perisai Petroleum Teknologi each gained half-a-sen to 7.5 sen and seven sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 32.26 points to 12,629.79, the FBMT100 Index added 35.34 points to 12,257.12 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 29.78 points to 12,966.55.

The FBM Ace increased 50.40 points to 6,351.23 and the FBM 70 leapt 119.75 points to 15,152.31.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index advanced 79.85 points to 16,317.93, the Industrial Index gained 2.06 points to 3,236.73 and the Plantation Index was 3.39 points lower at 8,067.72. — Bernama