Bursa Malaysia remains negative at mid-afternoon

At 3.04pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) traded 3.61 points lower at 1,854.74 from yesterday’s 1,858.35. — Picture Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 ― Bursa Malaysia remained negative at mid-afternoon today on continued profit-taking led by selected blue chip stocks, dealers said.

At 3.04pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) traded 3.61 points lower at 1,854.74 from yesterday’s 1,858.35.

The benchmark index opened 4.85 points easier at 1,853.50.

Losers led gainers 638 to 195, while 338 counters were unchanged, 701 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.09 billion units valued at RM898.08 million.

A dealer said Bursa Malaysia was tracking regional peers amid escalating trade tensions.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM10.52, Public Bank added four sen to RM23.94, Tenaga was four sen weaker at RM16.16, CIMB gained one sen to RM7.21 and Petronas Chemicals eased two sen to RM8.27.

For other actives, PUC rose one sen to 27 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum was down 2.5 sen to 82.5 sen and Sapura Energy, one sen lower to 53.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was down 49.18 points to 12,962.29, the FBMT 100 Index was 40.69 points easier at 12,774.68 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 73.80 points to 13,129.12.

The FBM 70 tumbled 103.45 points to 15,462.43 and the FBM Ace gave up 118.13 points to 5,275.64.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 10.27 points better at 18,146.17 and the Plantation Index was up 1.20 points to 8,002.01, but the Industrial Index declined 1.38 points to 3,226.68. ― Bernama