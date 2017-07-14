Bursa Malaysia remains marginally lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.08 points weaker at 1,752.7 from yesterday's close of 1,753.78, after opening 3.04 points better at 1,756.82. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 14 ― Bursa Malaysia remained bearish at mid-afternoon with sell-offs noted in consumer-related shares, as well as, selected heavyweights, dealers said.

Decliners outpaced gainers 419 to 299 with 383 counters unchanged, 682 untraded and 21 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.53 billion shares worth RM895.22 million.

Consumer-related shares such as Panasonic Manufacturing gave up 50 sen to RM37.00 and led the loser’s list, with British American Tobacco not far behind, losing 10 sen to RM42.70.

Of heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB were up one sen at RM9.62 and RM6.35, respectively, while TNB and CIMB were flat at RM14.18 and RM9.54, respectively.

Meanwhile, Public Bank trimmed two sen to RM20.34 and Petronas Chemicals declined nine sen to RM6.86.

Among actives, Vivocom International was up 1.5 sen at 13.5 sen, MLABS Systems rose 3.5 sen to 40.5 sen and Frontken was flat at 36.5.

Meanwhile, Borneo Oil and UMW Oil & Gas inched down half-a-sen to 11 sen and 29.5 sen, respectively.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index lost 14.02 points to 12,482.23, FBM Emas Shariah was 36.37 points lower at 12,663.17, FBMT100 Index fell 12.33 points to 12,129.91 and the FBM 70 decreased 33.21 points to 14,836.05.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index fell 2.69 points to 7,844.18, the Finance Index trimmed 0.92 of-a-point to 16,672.84 but the Industrial Index gained 6.61 points to 3,260.47. ― Bernama