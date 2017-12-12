Bursa Malaysia remains marginally low at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,719.32, down 0.15 of-a-point, from yesterday's close of 1,719.47. The key index opened 0.71 of-a-point easier at 1,718.76. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Bursa Malaysia remained marginally lower at mid-morning today as traders stayed on the sidelines, dealers said.

Overall, market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 303 to 299 while 326 counters were unchanged, 930 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 696.00 million shares worth RM451.47 million.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index went up 4.67 points to 12,361.07, the FBMT100 Index rose 2.86 points to 12,028.73, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 6.87 points to 12,813.53.

The FBM 70 added 17.52 points to 15,200.65, while the FBM Ace eased 12.33 points to 6,243.65.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was up by 5.40 points to 3,142.96, the Plantation Index trimmed 2.60 points to 7,832.86, and the Finance Index fell 0.21 of-a-point to 16,008.29.

For the heavyweights, top weighted Maybank slipped one sen to RM9.24, Tenaga slid eight sen to RM15.42, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.41, while Public Bank rose six sen to RM20.08.

Among actives, PUC gained one sen to 24 sen, Trive and Borneo Oil were both flat at 4.5 sen 9.5 sen, respectively, while Green Packet perked half-a-sen to 51 sen.

Danainfra Nasional led the top gainers, adding 80 sen to RM100.80, while the top loser was Pos Malaysia, which fell 26 sen to RM5.13.

Elsewhere, regional markets also took a breather, as Singapore's Straits Times Index edged down 0.24 per cent to 3,451.99, China's Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.45 per cent to 3,307.19, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.02 per cent to 28,958.59. ― Bernama