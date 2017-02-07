Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,688.39, down 2.85 points against 1,691.24 on yesterday’s close. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today, led by losses in selected heavyweights and bluechips including Maybank, Tenaga and Sime Darby.

Losers led gainers 348 to 291, while 339 counters were unchanged, 718 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 909.26 million shares worth RM548.35 million.

However, losses were capped by gains in some industry production and consumer counters, including DRB-Hicom which rose three sen to RM1.30, AND Petron Malaysia Refining gaining 14 sen to RM4.75 and BAT adding 32 sen to RM44.82.

A dealer said DRB-Hicom shares have risen since yesterday on reports of a potential strategic partnership between China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (Geely) and its unit, Proton Holdings Bhd.

Geely, which produces a variety of vehicle types, including sports utility vehicles and sedans, is seen as the frontrunner for the collaboration, which involves the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in the Malaysian carmaker.

Of the other heavyweights, Maybank and IHH declined one sen each to RM8.21 and RM6.28 respectively, Public Bank increased two sen to RM20.20, Tenaga slid two sen to RM13.42, while Sime Darby fell six sen to RM8.94.

Among actives, Borneo Oil was flat at 17 sen, Sanichi and Global Oriental inched up half-a-sen each to seven sen and 42 sen respectively, and AirAsia X eased half-a-sen to 41.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 14.14 points to 11,888.17, the FBMT100 Index declined 15.03 points to 11,574.84 and the FBM 70 lost 0.76 of-a-point to 13,743.74.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 12.85 points to 12,437.43 and the FBM Ace eased 12.61 points to 5,167.00.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 14.79 points to 14,867.56, the Industrial Index went down 3.62 points to 3,207.52 and the Plantation Index shed 23.45 points to 8,173.30. — Bernama