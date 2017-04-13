Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.55 points to 1,738.53 from yesterday's close of 1,744.08. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-day today on profit taking and selling activities amid cautious external sentiment.

The key index opened 0.74 of-a-point lower at 1,743.34 and hovered between 1,735.69 and 1,743.34 throughout the session.

A dealer said persistent profit taking and selling amid cautious external sentiment would continue to a near-term dampener, forcing stocks to consolidate with a downward bias.

The FBM Emas Index declined 49.69 points to 12,391.05, the FBMT100 Index slid 46.31 points to 12,022.25 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged down 51.74 points to 12,866.89.

The FBM 70 fell 86.21 points to 14,668.46 and the FBM Ace dipped 96.21 points to 6,108.88.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index contracted 73.09 points to 15,624.05, the Industrial Index declined 10.15 points to 3,259.77 and the Plantation Index shed 105.01 points to 7,970.59.

Losers thumped gainers 660 to 182, with 331 counters unchanged and 569 untraded, with 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.14 billion shares worth RM1.06 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased two sen to RM8.96 and Petronas Chemicals slipped three sen to RM7.77.

TNB added two sen to RM13.74, while Public Bank and Sime Darby were flat at RM19.96 and RM9.30.

Of actives, Priceworth International bagged 2.5 sen for 26 sen, Malayan United and XOX gained one sen each to 26 sen and 11.5 sen respectively, and Borneo Oil inched up half a sen to 19 sen.

Bio Osmo was flat at 10 sen. — Bernama