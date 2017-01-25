Bursa Malaysia rallies on positive sentiment

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 3.24 points to end at 1,683.93 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,680.69. — Reuters picUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Bursa Malaysia extended its rally for the third consecutive day in tandem with regional peers as market sentiment turned positive following US President Trump’s trade decisions.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 3.24 points to end at 1,683.93 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,680.69.

After opening 3.70 points better at 1,683.46, the index moved between 1,681.10 and 1,684.79 throughout the day.

Gainers led losers 409 to 327, with 375 counters unchanged, 633 untraded and 35 others were suspended.

Volume decreased to 1.30 billion shares, worth RM1.81 billion, from yesterday’s 1.56 billion shares worth RM2.06 billion.

Trump’s protectionist trade decision cleared investors’ uncertainties regarding his policies on corporate taxes and regulations.

“Investors are likely to focus solely on the earnings season for the time being,” said a dealer.

Public Investment Bank Bhd, in a note, said the better tone to equities came as participants digested US corporate earnings and were optimistic of the prospects for global economic growth.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.43 per cent to 19,057.50, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.22 per cent to 3,149.55 and the Hang Seng Index perked 0.43 per cent to 23,049.12.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index increased 16.53 points to 11,782.57, the FBMT 100 Index rose 16.64 points to 11,489.77 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 9.32 points higher at 12,266.66.

The FBM 70 fell 1.58 points to 13,435.37 but the FBM Ace Index garnered 16.65 points to 4,928.82.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was 8.15 points better at 3,176.95, the Finance Index increased 41.84 points to 14,860.09 and the Plantation Index accumulated 14.93 points to 7,949.32.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.33, Public Bank perked four sen to RM20.20 and Sime Darby improved two sen to RM8.70 but Tenaga lost eight sen to RM13.80 while Petronas Chemicals was unchanged at RM7.16.

As for actives, CIMB increased four sen to RM4.96, AirAsia X and KNM Group inched up half-a-sen each to 39.5 sen and 35 sen, respectively.

Hibiscus shed two sen to 46 sen and Bumi Armada and IFCA shed half-a-sen each to 62 sen and 37.5 sen, respectively.

Main Market turnover fell to 931.95 million units, worth RM1.75 billion from yesterday’s 1.07 billion units worth RM1.95 billion.

ACE Market volume reduced to 236.76 million shares, valued at RM41 million, from yesterday’s 339.19 million shares valued at RM51.72 million.

Warrants shrank to 128.10 million units, worth RM19.86 million, from 142.38 million units, worth RM19.10 million, registered previously.

Consumer products accounted for 78.81 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (240.39 million), construction (51.24 million), trade and services (336.84 million), technology (61.62 million), infrastructure (12.21 million), SPAC (3.57 million), finance (53.32 million), hotels (199,300), properties (59.99 million), plantations (18.39 million), mining (0), REITs (15.35 million), and closed/fund (15,000). ― Bernama