Bursa Malaysia opens slightly higher

At 9.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,685.64, up 0.63 of-a-point higher from 1,685.01 recorded at Friday’s close. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Bursa Malaysia opened slightly higher today, bolstered by buying interests in certain blue-chips.

Earlier, the index opened 1.06 points better at 1,686.07.

Telecommunications stocks were the leading movers of the key index, with Axiata, TM and HapSeng each up two sen to RM4.97, RM6.02 and RM8.70, respectively.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 189 to 59, while 197 counters were unchanged, 1,251 untraded and 16 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 119.23 million shares worth RM51.13 million.

Kenanga Research said investors will now focussed on the peak of earnings reporting season for more clues on the market direction, as they returned from the long festive season holidays

“With greater concerns and added volatility in the market coming from US President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders, we reckon much cautious trade is likely to take place this week.

“We expect a sideways trading this week, the FBMKLCI support levels could be found at 1,680/1,660 while overhead resistance could be found at 1,690/1,700,” it said in a note.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.23, Sime, IHH and GENM added one sen each to RM9.05, RM6.30 and RM5.06, respectively while PBBank and Tenaga were flat at RM20.20 and RM13.44, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 7.44 points higher at 11,846.00, FBMT100 Index rose 4.89 points to 11,536.22 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 2.14 points to 12,356.59.

The FBM Ace gained 46.30 points to 5,149.49 and the FBM 70 rose 9.01 points to 13,623.75.

On a sectoral basis, the Plantation Index increase 3.13 points to 8,095.78, Finance Index added 18.53 points to 14,867.17 and the Industrial Index inched up 0.75 of-a-point to 3,206.35. — Bernama