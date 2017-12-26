Bursa Malaysia opens mixed

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Bursa Saham Malaysia at RHB Bank Jalan Tun Razak. — Malay Mail picBursa Saham Malaysia at RHB Bank Jalan Tun Razak. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Bursa Malaysia kicks off the week on mixed note today following positive rally last week as losses in selected heavyweights limited gains, dealers said.

At 9.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,757.13, down 3.11 points, from Friday’s close of 1,760.24.

The key index opened 1.73 points lower at 1,758.51.

However, the market breadth was positive with 121 gainers against 70 losers, 178 counters were unchanged, 1,485 untraded and 34 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 95.54 million shares worth RM32.07 million. — Bernama

