Bursa Malaysia opens marginally lower

At 9.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,737.06, down 1.89 points, from yesterday’s close of 1,738.95. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Bursa Malaysia opened marginally lower this morning, dragged down by weak sentiment in regional markets.

The key index opened 1.05 points easier at 1,737.9.

A dealer said buying interest was clouded with the easier overnight performance on Wall Street as well as the sharp fall in oil prices.

RHB Retail Research advised traders to maintain short positions today.

It anticipated the next resistance would be at 1,765.5 while on the downside, it expected the near-term support level to be at between 1,691 and 1,717.

“A trailing-stop can be set above the 1,743 threshold as well in order to limit the risk per trade,” it said in a note today.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 121 to 102, while 205 counters remained unchanged with 1,322 untraded and 17 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 148.96 million shares worth RM41.78 million.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank fell six sen to RM19.86, while Maybank, Tenaga, Sime Darby and Petronas Chemicals were all flat RM9.05, RM13.72, RM9.25 and RM7.58 respectively.

Among actives, Key Alliance, INIX and EA Holdings were flat at 9.5 sen, 1.5 sen, and 11.5 sen respectively, but ANZO eased 1.5 sen to 34.5 sen.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index fell 12.76 points to 12,368.23, the FBM Emas Syariah Index trimmed 8.47 points to 12,793.83, the FBMT100 Index declined 12.97 points to 12,008.21 and the FBM 70 contracted 15.56 points to 14,636.69.

However, the FBM Ace advanced 44.85 points to 6,087.18.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gave up 14.27 points for 15,666.99, the Industrial Index slipped 1.17 points to 3,217.24, but the Plantation Index was 17.2 points higher at 8,008.87. — Bernama