Bursa Malaysia opens lower

At 9.02am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 4.10 points to 1,771.40 from yesterday's close of 1,775.50. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― Bursa Malaysia opened lower today and buying momentum slow, tracking most of the global stock markets, a dealer said.

The benchmark index opened 3.4 points lower at 1,772.10.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers by 105 to 101 with 134 counters unchanged, 1,500 untraded and 38 others were suspended.

The dealer said globally, the stock markets were mostly cautious ahead of the annual Jackson Hole meeting in Wyoming, US.

“These past few days the market has been trading on a yo-yo trend due to both local and foreign factors and I expect it would continue today.

“But I hope local investors would help lift the local bourse with some mild buying for heavyweights and blue-chips,” the dealer said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Tenaga and Public Bank rose two sen each to RM9.59, RM14.30 and RM20.58, respectively.

Sime Darby fell four sen to RM9.19.

Among actives, AirAsia X inched up 2.5 sen to 41.5 sen, Frontken Corp gained one sen to 35 sen and Solution Engineering added half-a-sen to 31.5 sen.

Vivocom Intl was flat at 13 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 13.96 points to 12,629. 69 and the FBMT 100 Index eased 20.11 points to 12,279.31.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 15.63 points to 12,824.37. The FBM Ace increased 29.65 points to 6,675.13 and FBM 70 was 6.54 points higher at 15,094.09.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index declined 6.50 points to 3,226.19 and the Plantation Index erased 58.98 points to 7,816.89. The Finance Index rose 11.2 points to 16,710.74. ― Bernama