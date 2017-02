Bursa Malaysia opens lower

A man rests inside a stock exchange in Kuala Lumpur December 20, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower today on a lack of buying support and weaker oil prices, dealers said.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,686.62, down 4.62 points from 1,691.24 on yesterday’s close.

Earlier, the index opened 3.51 points lower at 1,687.73. — Bernama