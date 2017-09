Bursa Malaysia opens lower on lack of leads

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower today on lack of fresh leads, dealers said.

At 9.26am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,782.23, down 4.1 points against Friday’s close of 1,786.33.

Earlier, the benchmark index opened 3.4 points easier at 1,782.93.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 226 to 178 with 236 counters unchanged, 1,202 untraded and 36 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 275.38 million shares worth RM104.38 million. — Bernama