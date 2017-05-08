Bursa Malaysia opens higher

At 9.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 1.45 points to 1,764.19 from Friday’s close of 1,762.74. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, underpinned by the positive close in the Wall Street on Friday and stronger crude oil prices.

At 9.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 1.45 points to 1,764.19 from Friday’s close of 1,762.74.

The index opened 2.31 points firmer at 1,765.05 at 9 am.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 215 to 100, while 216 counters remained unchanged with 1,220 untraded and 26 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 303.49 million shares worth RM100.31 million.

In a note today, Kenanga Research said the primary trend of the underlying index was still firmly positive as it currently stayed above all its key simple moving average (SMA) trend lines.

“We opine that the FBM KLCI is likely to kick-off the week on a positive note where overhead resistance are found at 1,776 to 1,800, while supports at 1,760 to 1,743.

Meanwhile, Hong Leong Investment Bank said despite the French election concluded with a positive outcome, investors might stay sideways and cautious in trading the stock market without clear details on the Bandar Malaysia deal.

“Hence, the FBM KLCI’s upside may be limited at around 1,770 to 1,780,” it said in a note.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose five sen to RM9.35, Tenaga increased two sen to RM13.92, Public Bank was six sen higher at RM20.06 but Sime Darby lost five sen to RM9.27 .

IWC shed 92 sen to RM2.16.

Of actives, Netx Holdings gained three sen to 10.5 sen, Globaltec Formation added one sen to eight sen, while AirAsia X was flat at 50.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 9.45 points to 12,606.98, the FBMT100 Index was 15.25 points higher at 12,237.03, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index inched down 3.40 points to 12,933.36.

The FBM 70 improved 38.21 points to 15,070.77 and the FBM Ace recovered 41.40 points at 6,342.23.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 9.96 points weaker at 8,054.37 and the Industrial Index slipped 2.91 points to 3,231.76, but the Finance Index advanced 65.97 points to 16,304.05. — Bernama