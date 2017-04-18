Bursa Malaysia opens higher

At 9.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,736.41, up 2.48 points, from yesterday’s close of 1,730.99. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher this morning on buying interest in selected heavyweights such as Tenaga, Petronas Chemicals and Genting.

The key index opened 1.62 points better at 1,735.55.

Tenaga rose four sen to RM13.74, Petronas Chemicals increased two sen to RM7.61 and Genting added five sen to RM9.31.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 302 to 49 while 181 counters remained unchanged with 1,218 untraded and 16 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 217.39 million shares worth RM82.05 million.

Kenanga Research, in a note, said the FBM KLCI could trade on a lacklustre note this week, where support levels would be found at between 1,727 and 1,713.

“We expect the next resistance levels to be capped between 1,740 and 1,750,” it said.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index rose 24.92 points to 12,359.52, the FBMT100 Index gained 24.95 points to 11,997.50 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index surged 22.82 points to 12,804.82.

The FBM 70 rose 59.83 points to 14,600.39 and the FBM Ace added 65.53 points to 6,115.54.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 5.89 points lower at 7,920.26, the Industrial Index narrowed 0.04 of-a-point to 3,237.71 while the Finance Index rose 19.64 points to 15,670.97.

Of heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.20, Public Bank declined two sen to RM19.90 while CIMB Group and KL Kepong rose four sen each to RM5.49 and RM24.02, respectively. — Bernama