Bursa Malaysia opens higher on lack of buying interest

At 9.24am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,781.44, down 2.2 points, against yesterday’s close of 1,783.66. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― Bursa Malaysia opened marginally higher but retreated on lack of buying interest, dealers said.

Earlier, the benchmark index opened 0.02 of-a-point higher at 1,783.66.

A dealer said the local bourse is expected to trade sideways today pending the emergence of local leads to nudge stocks from the current consolidation mode.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index was 6.109 points lower at 12,692.65, FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 5.84 points to 12,880.23, FBMT 100 Index decreased 5.94 points to 12,353.26 and the FBM Ace erased 8.07 points to 6,691.23.

The FBM 70 jumped 28.25 points to 15,201.26.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index increased 6.24 points to 3,242.82 while the Plantation Index fell 35.84 points to 7,942.42 and the Finance Index lost 30.459 points to 16,804.21.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 190 to 159 with 241 counters unchanged, 1,247 untraded and 23 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 424.19 million shares worth RM119.75 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB eased four sen each to RM9.76 and RM6.65, respectively, while TNB was flat at RM14.58.

Public Bank garnered six sen to RM20.64 and Sime Darby added four sen to RM9.23.

Among actives, Hubline and KNM added one sen each to seven sen and 25 sen, respectively, Scomi advanced three sen to 19 sen, Scomi Engineering Services gained two sen to 16 sen and MMAG inched up half-a-sen to 20.5 sen. ― Bernama