Bursa Malaysia on choppy trading at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was trading marginally lower at 0.86 of-a-point easier at 1,857.01 from Wednesday's close of 1,857.87. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 ― Bursa Malaysia was on a choppy trading at mid-morning today, tracking the mixed regional bourses, dealers said.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was trading marginally lower at 0.86 of-a-point easier at 1,857.01 from Wednesday's close of 1,857.87.

The key index opened 1.47 points firmer at 1,859.34.

Market breadth was negative with 369 gainers against 221 losers, while 981 counters were unchanged, 1,911 untraded and 57 others suspended.

Volume stood to 641.54 million units valued at RM378.65 million.

Meanwhile, Maybank Investment Bank said the markets would likely stay volatile today after US stocks ended lower.

“Technology stocks could take the brunt of the selling, mirroring the performance of Amazon.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to trade between 1,845 and 1,860 today. Downside supports are 1,834 and 1,812,” it said in a research note today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM10.50, Public Bank and CIMB added two sen each to RM23.98 and RM7.19, respectively, Tenaga rose four sen to RM15.84 but Petronas Chemicals eased three sen to RM8.22.

Of the active counters, Sapura Energy improved one sen to 51 sen, DBE was flat at 3.5 sen, while Iris added half-a-sen to 18 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 3.93 points to 12,988.92, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 2.31 points to 12,785.73 but the FBM 70 increased 9.68 points to 15,460.26.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 16.24 points to 13,143.67 and the FBM Ace decreased 22.71 points to 5,451.31.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 9.58 points better at 18,151.08, the Industrial Index was up 1.01 points to 3,230.26, but the Plantation Index declined 5.26 points to 8,001.66. ― Bernama