Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 4.94 points to 1,723.99 against Thursday’s close of 1,723.99. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning, with the benchmark index higher on buying support from selected heavyweights.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 4.94 points to 1,723.99 against Thursday’s close of 1,723.99.

Market breadth was weaker with losers outpacing gainers 336 to 247 with 342 counters unchanged, 938 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 687.31 million shares worth RM645.56 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank rose four sen to RM20, Petronas Chemicals increased five sen to RM7.45, as Axiata and Maxis both improved one sen to RM5.35 and RM5.93 respectively. Maybank, TNB and CIMB were flat at RM9.27, RM15.58 and RM5.97.

Of the actives, Hibiscus Petroleum advanced three sen to 81.5, Sime Darby improved six sen to RM2.21, KNM Group edged up half-a-sen to 23.5 sen, Asia Bioenergy was flat at 18 sen and Sapura Energy decreased 11 sen to 85.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 21.64 points to 12,354.52, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 24.20 points to 12,028.19 and the FBM 70 declined 6.16 points to 15,082.8.

The FBM Ace declined 28.03 points to 6,220.66 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 19.9 points higher at 12,808.24.

Sector wise, the Finance Index improved 33.36 points to 15,978.34, the Industrial Index bagged 9.37 points to 3,156.78 and the Plantation Index fell 10.06 points to 7,848.45. ― Bernama