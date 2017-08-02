Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning, while the key index remained higher on buying support in selected heavyweights.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.66 points to 1,768.79, after opening 3.25 points higher at 1,768.38 against yesterday's close of 1,765.13.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 301 to 289, with 331 counters unchanged, 895 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 636.65 million shares worth RM465.28 million.

For the heavyweights, TNB and Public Bank rose two sen each to RM14.18 and RM20.62 respectively, Sime Darby, CIMB and Petronas Chemicals all increased five sen to RM9.43, RM6.56 and RM6.98.

Maybank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM9.65 and RM5.91.

Of the actives, Frontken edged up half-a-sen to 40 sen, Lotte Chemical jumped 27 sen to RM4.55, IFCS MSC added one sen to 40.5 sen, Vivocom was flat at 14.5 sen and Systech declined one sen to 42.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index went up 22.38 points to 12,592.83, the FBMT 100 Index was 22.28 points higher at 12,238.66, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 18.47 points at 12,725.8, the FBM 70 rose 15.78 points to 14,959.09, but the FBM Ace slipped 29.57 points for 6,521.75.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was 8.7 points higher at 3,262.01, the Finance Index advanced 31 points for 16,784.09, and the Plantation Index gave up 0.57 of-a-point to 7,843.23. ― Bernama