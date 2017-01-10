Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning

At 11 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.29 points better at 1,671.19 from yesterday’s close of 1,667.9. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-morning today as losses in small-cap stocks outweighed gains in heavyweights.

It opened 0.46 of-a-point better at 1,668.36.

Losers outpaced gainers 285 to 269, with 309 counters unchanged, 862 counters untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 978.63 million shares worth RM570.69 million.

Meanwhile, ACE market debutant HLT Global (HLT) Bhd rose 10 sen to 55 sen, with 25.51 million shares traded.

At the opening bell, the stock rose 10 sen to 55 sen with 5.37 million shares changing hands.

Among actives, Sumatec fell one sen to 8.5 sen, Hovid declined five sen to 29.5 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum added one sen to 48.5 sen.

For the heavyweights, Maybank declined one sen to RM8.25, TNB was 14 sen lower at RM13.78 as Public Bank bagged two sen for RM20.02.

The FBM Emas Index rose 18.24 points to 11,676.78, the FBMT100 Index gained 20.49 points to 11,384.24, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 7.03 points to 12,238.15 and the FBM 70 added 16.48 points to 13,240.9. The FBM Ace lost 27.85 points to 4,889.37.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was 6.25 points higher at 3,180.89, the Plantation Index increased 13.96 points to 7,906.07 and the Finance Index gained 43.52 points for 14,666.47. — Bernama