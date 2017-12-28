Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-afternoon today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-afternoon today, in line with mixed sentiment on regional bourses, with gains mostly seen in industrial products and finance counters, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 7.73 points to 1,779.49 after opening 0.19 of-a-point higher at 1,771.95 from yesterday’s close of 1,771.76.

Market breadth was slightly negative with 449 losers against 400 gainers, while 369 counters were unchanged, 636 untraded and 63 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.76 billion shares worth RM1.15 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM9.59, TNB surged 20 sen to RM15.32, Public Bank gained 12 sen to RM20.82 while Petronas Chemicals slipped one sen to RM7.79.

Of the actives, NEXT was flat at four sen, PUC added three sen to 35 sen, DGB Asia perked half-a-sen to 18 sen and Sapura Energy shed two sen to 71 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 38.20 points to 12,782.30, FBMT 100 Index surged 43.41 points to 12,454.49 and the FBM Ace was 24.70 points better at 6,577.13.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 28.20 points to 13,144.91 and the FBM 70 increased 18.80 points to 15,753.57.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 81.78 points to 16,735.25 and the Industrial Index gained 6.45 points to 3,262.64 but the Plantation Index shed 16.16 points to 7,891.29. — Bernama