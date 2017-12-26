Bursa Malaysia mid-morning update

Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today after last week’s positive performance. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today on emerging profit taking in heavyweights after last week’s positive performance, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,753.90, down 6.34 points, from last Friday’s close of 1,760.24.

The key index opened 1.73 points lower at 1,758.51.

Market breadth was negative with 331 losers against 265 gainers, while 327 counters were unchanged, 931 untraded and 34 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 782.15 million shares worth RM370.09 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB Group slipped three sen each to RM9.45, RM7.57 and RM6.46 respectively, while TNB and Public Bank were flat at RM14.98 and RM20.70.

Of the actives, NETX was flat at 4.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum rose 4.5 sen to 85.5 sen, while Diversified Gateway and P.A. Resources earned half-a-sen each to 2.5 sen and six sen.

The FBM Emas Index was down 39.59 points to 12,622.16, the FBMT 100 Index declined 42.16 points to 12,292.10 and the FBM Ace shed 15.69 points to 6,449.81.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 42.81 points to 12,968.06 and the FBM 70 declined 45.73 points to 15,604.71.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index dipped 11.50 points to 16,583.33, the Industrial Index eased 10.76 points to 3,181.77 and the Plantation Index went down 3.80 points to 7,896.60. — Bernama