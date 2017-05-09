Bursa Malaysia marginally lower at mid-morning

At 11.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,7,67.28, down 0.87 of-a-point against yesterday’s close of 1,768.15. — Reuters picALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Bursa Malaysia was marginally lower at mid-morning today on emerging mild profit-taking in selected heavyweights led by Maybank, dealers said.

The index opened 0.31 of-a-point better at 1,768.46.

Decliners marginally led gainers 349 to 338, while 407 counters were unchanged, 656 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.20 billion shares worth RM902.30 million.

In a note today, Hong Leong Investment Bank said traders may be staying positive ahead of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s visit to China next week on the Belt and Road Forum.

“The FBM KLCI could trend slightly higher towards 1,770-1,780 over the near term, it added.

For the heavyweights, Maybank and TNB fell two sen each to RM9.37 and RM13.90 respectively, Public Bank added two sen to RM20.02, while Sime Darby and Pchem declined one sen each to RM9.31 and RM7.14 respectively.

Among actives, IWCity shed 51 sen to RM1.65, while Globaltec and Netx dipped half a-sen each to seven sen and eight sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 10.56 points to 12,642.23, the FBMT 100 Index lost 7.73 points to 12,273.48, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 15.29 points to 12,980.50.

The FBM 70 slid 15.93 points to 15,172.03 and the FBM Ace eased 6.58 points to 6,318.78.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index was 6.66 points lower at 3,238.10, the Plantation Index slipped 11.47 points to 8,059.78, while the Finance Index shed 25.29 points to 16,307.93. — Bernama