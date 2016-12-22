Bursa Malaysia marginally lower at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower mid-afternoon on lack of buying momentum as invesors were winding down their positions ahead of the long year-end holidays and in the absence of fresh domestic catalysts.

At 3.08pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.61 points lower at 1,626.98, against yesterday's close of 1,629.59. The index opened 0.56 of a point lower at 1,629.03.

Losers led gainers by 444 to 177 while 336 counters were unchanged, 802 untraded and 26 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 653.71 million shares worth RM505.92 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell six sen to RM7.81, TNB was flat at RM13.76, Public Bank eased four sen to RM19.70 while Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM6.93.

Of actives, Hibiscus Petroleum and Iris Corporation lost one sen each to 37.5 sen and 12 sen, respectively, MNC Wireless was flat at seven sen while Malaysia Building Society gained 1.5 sen to 91.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 29.32 points to 11,385.46, the FBMT 100 Index slid 26.14 points to 11,108.71 and the FBM 70 fell 62.48 points at 13,018.57.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 22.63 points to 11,963.78 and the FBM Ace lost 17.90 points to 4,791.65.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index eased 28.55 points to 14,239.69, the Industrial Index dipped 1.07 points to 3,087.60 but the Plantation Index added 3.95 points to 7,715.74. ― Bernama