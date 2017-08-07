Bursa Malaysia marginally higher at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Bursa Malaysia was marginally higher at mid-afternoon today with buying support mostly seen in blue chips, dealers said.

At 3.09pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up 2.48 points to 1,777.01.

The overall market breadth was mixed with losers outpacing gainers by 469 to 347, with 334 counters unchanged, 684 counters untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.15 billion shares worth RM838.07 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM9.68, Public Bank rose 12 sen to RM20.60, both Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals added two sen each to RM14.18 and RM7.03 respectively, while CIMB added five sen to RM6.67.

Sime Darby, however, slipped two sen to RM9.38.

Of the actives, JAG inched up half-a-sen to 15 sen, Malakoff and Systech perked three sen each to RM1.05 and 44 sen, respectively, while Compugates was flat at three sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 12.32 points to 12,632.19, FBMT 100 Index chalked up 14.44 points to 12,282.64, FBM 70 put on 7.61 points to 14,964.36, FBM Ace improved 6.81 points to 6,583.22 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 11.46 points to 12,755.47.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index advanced 24.87 points to 16,847.68, Industrial Index gained 9.02 points to 3,274.35 and the Plantation Index increased 8.61 points to 7,859.39. ― Bernama