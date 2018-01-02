Bursa Malaysia lower in afternoon trading

At 3.07pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 15.19 points to 1,781.62 from Friday’s close of 1,781.62. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its earlier losses in the afternoon session today on profit-taking in blue-chips and selected heavyweights led by Sime Darby Plantation.

Sime Darby Plantation, despite news of positive outlook, retreated from its high gains recorded last Friday. It declined 49 sen to RM5.51 with 3.85 million shares traded and dragged the Composite Index down by 5.949 points.

Regionally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng chalked in 1.81 per cent to 30,460.26, Singapore's Straits Times rose 0.79 per cent to 3,429.24 and South Korea's Kospi perked 0.49 per cent to 2,479.65.

Japan's Nikkei 225, however, slipped 0.08 per cent to 22,764.94.

Market breadth was slightly negative with 497 losers against 432 gainers, while 300 counters were unchanged, 581 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.46 billion shares worth RM1.21 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell 17 sen to RM9.63, Public Bank eased four sen to RM20.74, CIMB declined three sen to RM6.51.

Tenaga gained two sen to RM15.28 and Petronas Chemicals rose six sen to RM7.76.

Of the actives, PA Resources added a sen to four sen, Hubline rose 1.5 sen to 13.5 sen and Sino Hua-An perked three sen to 42 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 131.93 points to 12,810.64, FBMT 100 Index eased 141.11 points to 12,473.09, FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 143.31 points to 13,159.61 and the FBM 70 dipped 296.04 points to 15,789.5.

However, the FBM Ace improved 50.1 points to 6,653.56.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index decreased 78.72 points to 16,782.66, Industrial Index trimmed 10.74 points to 3,269.96 and the Plantation Index shed 0.57 of-a-point to 7,902.8. ― Bernama