Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

At 11.01am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) were trading at 0.67 of-a-point lower at 1,857.68 from yesterday’s 1,858.35. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-morning today in tracking regional peers following overnight losses on Wall Street, dealers said.

At 11.01am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) were trading at 0.67 of-a-point lower at 1,857.68 from yesterday’s 1,858.35.

The key benchmark index opened 4.85 points easier at 1,853.50.

Market breadth was negative with 526 losers against 136 gainers, while 311 counters were unchanged, 901 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Volume stood at 632.21 million units valued at RM377.90 million.

A dealer said global profit-taking took off on renewed concerns of a trade war between the US and China.

Maybank Investment Bank Research expects the FBM KLCI to technically trade between 1,840 and 1,860 today.

“Downside supports are at 1,834 and 1,812,” it said in a research note.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga were each flat at RM10.52. RM16.20, while Public Bank gained 10 sen to RM24.00 and CIMB gained one sen to RM7.21.But, Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM8.28.

For actives, Sapura Energy fell half-a-sen to 54 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum dropped 2.5 sen to 82.5 sen and Sino Hua-an shed 1.5 sen to 35.5 sen. The FBM Emas Index dipped 25.68 points to 12,985.79, the FBMT 100 Index was 18.41 points weaker at 12,796.96 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 47.99 points to 13,154.93.

The FBM 70 declined 69.49 points to 15,496.39 and the FBM Ace gave up 87.41 points to 5,306.36.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index improved 26.61 points to 18,162.52, but the Industrial Index fell 0.85 of a point to 3,222.21 and the Plantation Index eased 2.49 points to 7,998.32. ― Bernama