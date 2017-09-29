Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.30 of-a-point lower at 1,757.76 from Thursday's close of 1,758.06. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― Bursa Malaysia slipped into the negative territory at mid-morning today, weighed down by selling in heavyweights led by Maybank and IHH Healthcare.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.30 of-a-point lower at 1,757.76 from Thursday's close of 1,758.06.

The index opened 2.19 points better at 1,760.25.

Market breadth was negative with 341 decliners and 249 advancers, while 332 counters were unchanged, 949 untraded and 55 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 621.67 million shares worth RM459.40 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank trimmed three sen to RM9.54, IHH Healthcare and Digi both shed one sen to RM5.78 and RM4.89 respectively while TM eased two sen to RM6.32.

TNB, Public Bank, Sime Darby and Petronas Chemicals all gained two sen to RM14.34, RM20.60, RM9.03 and RM7.32, respectively, while CIMB was flat at RM6.27.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange inched up half-a-sen to 48 sen, Hubline was flat at 11.5 sen, Hiap Teck Venture eased six sen to 36.5 sen, Trive Property edged down half-a-sen to 16 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum was one sen lower at 63.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index added 3.14 points to 12,521.43, the FBM70 went up 41.68 to 14,955.92, and the FBMT 100 Index was 6.77 points higher at 12,180.34.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 24.9 points to 12,773.11 and the FBM Ace increased 32.28 points to 6,529.19.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index lost 102.28 points to 16,460.52, the Plantation Index rose 30.72 points to 7,919.42 and the Industrial Index gained 2.53 points to 3,203.08. ― Bernama