Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon today driven by losses in most heavyweights.

At 3.16pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.99 points lower at 1,673.77 compared with yesterday's close of 1,677.76, after opening 0.08 of-a-point weaker at 1,677.68 today.

Losers outpaced gainers by 439 to 309, with 339 counters unchanged, 654 untraded and 26 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.54 billion shares worth RM1.05 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.32, TNB fell four sen to RM13.96, Public Bank rose four sen to RM20.10 and Sime Darby was flat at RM8.50.

Of the actives, Hibiscus Petroleum was unchanged at 53 sen, IFCA MSC added half-a-sen to 41.5 sen and Luster Industries was one sen better at eight sen.

The FBMT 100 Index lost 26.59 points to 11,428.52, FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 14.98 points to 12,246.9 and the FBM Emas Index dipped 25.72 points to 11,725.75.

The FBM ACE edged down 39.37 points to 5,130.74 and the FBM 70 was 28.7 points lower at 13,394.68.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index declined 2.71 points to 14,782.22 and Industrial Index decreased 27.21 points to 3,165.38.

The Plantation Index rose 5.61 points to 7,932.66. ― Bernama