Bursa Malaysia likely to trend higher next week

For the week just-ended, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose 3.99 points to 1,773.16 from 1,769.17 last week. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― Bursa Malaysia is expected to trade higher next week, with the resistance level of the composite index at 1,780 points, supported by a recovery in the global equities markets, as well dissipating concerns over North Korea in the just ended short trading week.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Vice-President and Head of Retail Research, Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan said the support level will be at 1,760.

“I expect the market to be better as the risk appetite among investors has increased with European bonds also improving.

“These are a good signals for Bursa Malaysia, and the fact that Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index hit the 28,000 level during the week just ended, showed that risk appetite is high,” he told Bernama.

Bursa Malaysia’s trading movement was influenced by external factors, including US Federal Reserve Chair, Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President, Mario Draghi’s dovish tone on monetary policies.

On the home front, most investors also stayed away due to the long holiday break on account of Merdeka Day and Hari Raya Aidiladha, while still cautious of external developments.

On a weekly basis, the FBM Emas Index was 2.07 points higher at 12,610.07 and the FBMT 100 Index edged up 15.47 points to 12,281.66.

The FBM Emas Syariah Index dipped 48.42 points to 12,749.09, the FBM 70 slid 26.79 points to 15,059.84 and the FBM Ace fell 53.83 points to 6,612.74.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index was up by 79.11 points to 16,772.31, but the Industrial Index eased 16.62 points to 3,201.14, and the Plantation Index trimmed 12.58 points to 7,848.46.

Total turnover declined to 5.06 billion units valued at RM5.69 billion from 9.60 billion units valued at RM9.55 billion.

Main Market volume narrowed to 3.13 billion shares worth RM5.3 billion from 5.8 billion shares valued at RM8.71 billion.

Warrants volume eased further to 522.86 million units worth RM69.06 million from 1.1 billion units valued at RM148.80 million.

The ACE Market turnover fell to 1.39 billion shares valued at RM317.30 million from 2.65 billion shares valued at RM679.78 million. ― Bernama