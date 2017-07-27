Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.20 points better at 1,768.20 after opening 0.03-of-point lower at 1,765.97 from yesterday's close of 1,766.0. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon today, supported by gains in selected heavyweights led by CIMB.

CIMB rose 17 sen to RM6.57 after the bank informed the local bourse of five million share dealings worth RM31.73 million by its Chairman, Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director, Datuk Seri Nazir Razak, today.

However, market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 391 to 349, with 390 counters unchanged, 721 untraded and 85 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 907.65 million shares worth RM976.93 million.

For the heavyweights, Maxis, Digi and Maybank rose three sen each to RM5.60, RM4.78 and RM9.66, respectively, while Tenaga fell six sen to RM14.16.

Of the actives, MPay improved two sen to RM2.85 and Vivocom and its warrant inched up half-a-sen each to 14 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively.

Hubline eased half-a-sen to 5.5 sen. Frontken remained unchanged at 38 sen.

Aeon Credit topped the gainers’ list by advancing 44 sen to RM13.94 while Atlan remained as the top loser by giving up 32 sen to RM4.20.

The FBM Emas Index perked 21.30 points to 12,591.90, FBMT100 Index improved 23.98 points to 12,234.82 and the FBM 70 was 62.33 firmer at 14,955.28.

The FBM Ace jumped 53.76 points to 6,645.51. The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 1.29 points to 12,730.97.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index surged 85.63 points to 16,838.28, Industrial Index rose 3.67 points to 3,280.78 but the Plantation Index declined 19.94 points to 7,833.55. ― Bernama