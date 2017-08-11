Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Bursa Malaysia has no plans to list dual-class shares

Friday August 11, 2017
09:39 PM GMT+8

Bursa Malaysia says it has no plan to facilitate the listing of dual class shares.— Reuters picBursa Malaysia says it has no plan to facilitate the listing of dual class shares.— Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Bursa Malaysia has no plan to facilitate the listing of dual-class shares.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said there have been some misleading reports of late that have caused confusion on Bursa Malaysia’s position on the listing of dual-class shares.

Bursa Malaysia’s position had been misunderstood and taken out of context, it said.

In its pursuit to remain attractive and competitive, Bursa Malaysia said it is committed to uphold market integrity and ensure sound investor protection in all its market development initiatives.

Dual Class shares entail the issuance of various classes of shares that undermine the one share, one vote policy.

It gives different voting rights based on different classes of shares. — Bernama

